Dr. Joseph Sansone on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson 12-08-2025

I was on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson yesterday talking about my case, which is back in the trial court. Latest filing here. I filed a motion for a preliminary injunction and a 3.5 hour evidentiary hearing and am waiting for the Court’s response.

On December 8, 2025, I filed a Motion for Expedited Ruling on Pending Motion for a Status Conference..

On December 6, 2025, I filed a Notice for Supplement exhibit ‘U’ which was a study showing high mortality after 3 years with an ejection fraction below 20%. This was to buttress irreparable harm argument.

On December 4, 2025, I filed a Notice of Supplemental Exhibit S - Shedding Study. I also introduced a new legal argument that the shedding or environmental exposure constitutes forced or coerced MRNA in violation of Florida’s recent health freedom law prohibiting that.

On December 4, 2025, I motioned for a status hearing regarding setting up a date for an evidentiary hearing.

On December 1, 2025, I filed Notice of Issuance of Appellate Mandate and a Renewed Request for an Expedited Evidentiary Hearing

On November 20, 2025, I filed a motion for a preliminary injunction and an evidentiary hearing in my case seeking to prohibit mRNA injections and products because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. I am requesting a 3.5 hour evidentiary hearing and asking to be allowed 6 witnesses.

At Appellate Court I had a procedural win on November 12, 2025, and my case is back in the Trial Court.

I then filed an Amended Complaint with the Trial Court later that night on 11/12/2025.

On 11/19/2025 and 11/20/2025 I served Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Uthmeier each with a Summons along with the Amended Complaint and the Initial Complaint.

I am arguing in my case that my congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery in April of 2023 were the result of shedding. I argue that mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction and are a public health risk. I invoke the Florida Civil Rights act and the Basic Rights in the Florida Constitution. In particular, the right to life. I also invoke Florida’s Informed Consent Law and Florida’s Health Freedom Law prohibiting coerced MRNA, which I argue shedding is. If you are not familiar with my case, you can read my Amended Complaint and then the initial complaint below if you want to get granular.

To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case history.

