Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matrix2008's avatar
Matrix2008
18h

they will fight you every step of the way as that same nano technology is also in GO engineering and strategic aerosol injections daily.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Dr. Joseph Sansone and others
Jill's avatar
Jill
18h

Dr. Sansone, did you hear about the UK govt. documents release concerning "Operation Talla"? Here is a short video explaining it: https://rumble.com/v6ysu3m-operation-talla-two-realities.html

In the UK, the govt. ordered police and prosecutors to dismiss all claims, to include criminal reports, of covid injection injury. This was ordered from the top and executed uniformly among police and prosecutors. This operation gutted the UK rule of law.

Something just like this must be happening in the US. All through covid and onto today, there is little justice to be had for covid shot deaths and maiming. Your case should be heard and evidence given. There is nothing "vexatious" about trying to stop mass murder! The fact that it is nearly impossible to get to court with your and other cases tells me an order came down, above state level, (lockstep) to remove redress for the deliberate harms of these shots. They are still on the market for crying out loud!

Just today cheese was removed from the market for being contaminated with metal which might cause medical harm. There is another product contaminated with metal and lots of other things. Can't get those removed just like the cheese was? Maybe these should be renamed as cheese shots so they can be removed?

I hope for the best in your case!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Joseph Sansone and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture