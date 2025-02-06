Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chew's avatar
Chew
Feb 6

Thank you, sir. I hope one day more people will fight with you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Joseph Sansone and others
Dustin Roberts's avatar
Dustin Roberts
Feb 6

"Energy and persistence conquer all things."

-Benjamin Franklin

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture