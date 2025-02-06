More Americans have died from mRNA injections than in WWI, WWII, and the Vietnam War Combined.

I am not backing down! Standing alongside an Army of the Dead, I filed my Appellate Brief today. My case number is: 1D2024-3305 in the First District Court of Appeal. The Appellate Brief is below.

The background for those not familiar with my case is as follows. On February 21, 2023, I passed the first GOP Ban the Jab resolution at the Lee County Republican Party. This resolution declared COVID 19 injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction, called on the Governor to prohibit, and the Attorney General to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis. In April of 2023, while in congestive heart failure, awaiting triple bypass heart surgery, I was able to get the late Dr. Francis Boyle to endorse the resolution. Eventually 10 Florida Republican County Parties and County Parties in other states passed the resolution, as did the Florida Republican Assembly, National Federation of Republican Assemblies, and the Republican Liberty Caucus of Florida. The Republican Party of Idaho and the Arizona Republican Party also passed the resolution. The only reason it did not pass all over is because Party leadership often blocked it from the agendas and the movement was being censored.

Even the Florida Department of Health called for a halt to the mRNA injections. Still, the State of Florida did not prohibit the mRNA weapons platform.

On March 3rd, 2024 I filed a writ of mandamus in the Florida Supreme Court seeking to prohibit the mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. This was transferred to the Circuit Court where it was eventually dismissed. I appealed the decision and then filed my Appellate Brief on Memorial Day, May 27th. The Appeal was denied on October 12th, 2024. Subsequent motions for rehearing were also denied.

On December 1, 2024 I filed a New Complaint seeking an injunction to prohibit the Governor and Attorney General from continuing to allow the distribution of mRNA nanoparticle injection because they violate F.S. 790.166, Weapons of Mass Destruction, along with the State’s Fraud and Informed Consent laws, as well as Constitutional Rights violations and FCRA violations. It also sought Declaratory Judgements on these laws. With this latest Complaint Affidavits were provided by Francis Boyle, J.D., PhD; Karen Kingston; Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD; Rima Laibow, M.D.; Andrew Zywiec, M.D.; Marivic Villa, M.D., and Avery Brinkley, M.D.. Dr. Ben Marble, M.D., and Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD., asserting in various ways that the mRNA injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in violation of F.S. 790.166. The affidavits can be viewed here.

This is what Dr. Francis Boyle, the law professor that wrote the 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act had to say after I filed my Complaint.

This case was however dismissed on December 9th, six business days after the Initial Complaint was filed. I then filed a motion for Rehearing on December 15, 2024, which was denied on December 19, 2024., and then on December 22, 2024, I filed a Notice of Appeal.

Today I filed my Appellate Brief. The file is too big to screen shot. You can download the pdf below to read my Appellate Brief.

Filed Amended Initial Appellat Brief 2192025 656KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

216214620 Initial Brief On Merits 652KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Updates will be posted at JosephSansone.Substack.com

If you would like to support my effort visit GiveSendGo.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.

Share

Refer a friend