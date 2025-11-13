BREAKING: 1DCA Dismisses Appeal as Non Final (Nov 12, 2025)
CASE GOES BACK TO TRIAL COURT
I filed an amended complaint in the Leon County Circuit Court.
The 1DCA dismissed my appeal earlier today. They did not affirm the Trial Court’s dismissal of my case. They basically said that I could not appeal because the Trial Court did not say I can’t amend the initial complaint. I did not amend my complaint because after denying my motion for rehearing the Court cautioned me that I could get sanctioned for filing frivolous lawsuits. However, now since the appellate court is basically telling me that I have to amend my initial complaint at the Trial Court, I have done so.
The effect of this dismissal is somewhat similar to a reverse and remand as the case is now back in the Trial Court. Although it does not come with instructions. I could end up back in the appellate court, who knows, but for now I am back at the Trial Court, which is where I want to be. I would have preferred a Reverse and Remand, but I’ll take it for now.
My amended complaint and screen shot of the amended complaint are below this RECAP.
To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case.
I filed my initial Complaint on December 1, 2024 seeking an injunction to prohibit the distribution of mRNA injections in Florida because they violate Fla. Stat. 790.166 Weapons of Mass destruction. I also sought Declaratory Judgements from the Court. The case was dismissed prematurely and I appealed. Case is currently in FL 1DCA.
Article with the Amended Initial Appellate Brief can be found here.
Article with the Initial Complaint can be found here.
On November 12, 2024 1DCA dismissed appeal sending case back to Trial Court for now.
On October 23, 2025. Study Showing Decreased Lifespan with Each Injection Filed in Florida Case Seeking to prohibit MRNA injections because they are Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction
On Oct. 9, 2025, I filed the Alliance of Indigenous Nations Tribunal ORDER stating MRNA injections are a Biological and Technological Weapon of Mass Destruction as a Supplemental Authority.
On 9-5-2025 Filed Surgeon General Ladapo statement in his official capacity that COVID MRNA injectiosn are ‘poison’
On 8-30-2025 Peer Reviewed Paper stating virus and vaccine violate Biological Weapons Convention as Supplemental Authority
On 8-18-2025 HHS Statement as Supplemental Authority
8/12/2025 Notice of Supplemental Authority - Japanese Research
On 7/22/2025 Surgeon General Ladapo’s research as a Supplemental Authority.
On 5-30 Court ORDER Denied my Motion for Oral Argument
3/30/2025 Supplemental Authority Highlighting Major Procedural Error.
Below is the screen shot of today’s filing and the pdf download of it.
