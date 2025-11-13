I filed an amended complaint in the Leon County Circuit Court.

The 1DCA dismissed my appeal earlier today. They did not affirm the Trial Court’s dismissal of my case. They basically said that I could not appeal because the Trial Court did not say I can’t amend the initial complaint. I did not amend my complaint because after denying my motion for rehearing the Court cautioned me that I could get sanctioned for filing frivolous lawsuits. However, now since the appellate court is basically telling me that I have to amend my initial complaint at the Trial Court, I have done so.

The effect of this dismissal is somewhat similar to a reverse and remand as the case is now back in the Trial Court. Although it does not come with instructions. I could end up back in the appellate court, who knows, but for now I am back at the Trial Court, which is where I want to be. I would have preferred a Reverse and Remand, but I’ll take it for now.

My amended complaint and screen shot of the amended complaint are below this RECAP.

To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

