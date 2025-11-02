Dr. Joseph Sansone Files Affidavit in FL 1DCA Regarding Case Seeking to Prohibit mRNA Injections Because They Are Bioweapons
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.
I filed a Notice of Filing today with an affidavit from myself as well as attached echocardiograms in order to impress on the Court the risk of imminent harm posed by continued distribution of mRNA nanoparticle injections. Unfortunately, got worse. Ejection fraction was 35-40% in late jan. and dropped to 15-20% Oct. 22.
The screen shot of the filing is below as well as the downloadable pdf.
My case is seeking to prohibit mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. I argue that my congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery is the result of shedding from this technology and invoke the FLCRA as well. This is actually my second case. I filed it on Dec. 1, 2024 and it was prematurely dismissed on Dec. 9, 2024. There are eight errors that I am appealing on, although one is a clear procedural error of dismissing my case before getting a summons from the Clerk of Court.
The Appellees/Defendants have not replied in this case. Part of my strategy has been to keep layering persuasive evidence on the Court with uncontested persuasive Notices of Supplemental Authorities.
If you read the links below you will be up to speed. A screen shot and pdf of today’s filing is below.
To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case.
I filed my initial Complaint on December 1, 2024 seeking an injunction to prohibit the distribution of mRNA injections in Florida because they violate Fla. Stat. 790.166 Weapons of Mass destruction. I also sought Declaratory Judgements from the Court. The case was dismissed prematurely and I appealed. Case is currently in FL 1DCA.
Article with the Amended Initial Appellate Brief can be found here.
Article with the Initial Complaint can be found here.
On Oct. 23, 2025, I filed a Study showing a decrease in lifespan with each injection.
On Oct. 9, 2025, I filed the Alliance of Indigenous Nations Tribunal ORDER stating MRNA injections are a Biological and Technological Weapon of Mass Destruction as a Supplemental Authority.
On 9-5-2025 Filed Surgeon General Ladapo statement in his official capacity that COVID MRNA injectiosn are ‘poison’
On 8-30-2025 Peer Reviewed Paper stating virus and vaccine violate Biological Weapons Convention as Supplemental Authority
On 8-18-2025 HHS Statement as Supplemental Authority
8/12/2025 Notice of Supplemental Authority - Japanese Research
On 7/22/2025 Surgeon General Ladapo’s research as a Supplemental Authority.
On 5-30 Court ORDER Denied my Motion for Oral Argument
3/30/2025 Supplemental Authority Highlighting Major Procedural Error.
Below is the screen shot of today’s filing and the pdf to download which has the attached echocardiograms.
Below is the screen shot of the Notice of Filing (Affidavit). The full filign can be downloaded here.
