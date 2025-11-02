Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

I filed a Notice of Filing today with an affidavit from myself as well as attached echocardiograms in order to impress on the Court the risk of imminent harm posed by continued distribution of mRNA nanoparticle injections. Unfortunately, got worse. Ejection fraction was 35-40% in late jan. and dropped to 15-20% Oct. 22.

The screen shot of the filing is below as well as the downloadable pdf.

My case is seeking to prohibit mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. I argue that my congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery is the result of shedding from this technology and invoke the FLCRA as well. This is actually my second case. I filed it on Dec. 1, 2024 and it was prematurely dismissed on Dec. 9, 2024. There are eight errors that I am appealing on, although one is a clear procedural error of dismissing my case before getting a summons from the Clerk of Court.

The Appellees/Defendants have not replied in this case. Part of my strategy has been to keep layering persuasive evidence on the Court with uncontested persuasive Notices of Supplemental Authorities.

If you read the links below you will be up to speed.

To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case.

Below is the screen shot of today's filing and the pdf to download which has the attached echocardiograms.

Below is the screen shot of the Notice of Filing (Affidavit).

