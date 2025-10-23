Study Showing Decreased Lifespan with Each Injection Filed in Florida Case Seeking to prohibit MRNA injections because they are Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction
Today I filed the recent study showing a decreased lifespan with each MRNA shot as a Supplemental Authority in my case currently in Florida’s First District Court of Appeal (1DCA). The Appellees/Defendants are Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Attorney General.
My case is seeking to prohibit MRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. I argue that my congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery is the result of shedding from this technology and invoke the FLCRA as well. This is actually my second case. I filed it on Dec. 1, 2024 and it was prematurely dismissed on Dec. 9, 2024. There are eight errors that I am appealing on, although one is a clear procedural error of dismissing my case before getting a summons from the Clerk of Court.
The Appellees/Defendants have not replied in this case. Part of my strategy has been to keep layering persuasive evidence on the Court with uncontested persuasive Notices of Supplemental Authorities.
If you read the links below you will be up to speed. A screen shot and pdf of today’s filing is below.
To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case.
I filed my initial Complaint on December 1, 2024 seeking an injunction to prohibit the distribution of mRNA injections in Florida because they violate Fla. Stat. 790.166 Weapons of Mass destruction. I also sought Declaratory Judgements from the Court. The case was dismissed prematurely and I appealed. Case is currently in FL 1DCA.
Article with the Amended Initial Appellate Brief can be found here.
Article with the Initial Complaint can be found here.
On Oct. 9, 2025, I filed the Alliance of Indigenous Nations Tribunal ORDER stating MRNA injections are a Biological and Technological Weapon of Mass Destruction as a Supplemental Authority.
On 9-5-2025 Filed Surgeon General Ladapo statement in his official capacity that COVID MRNA injectiosn are ‘poison’
On 8-30-2025 Peer Reviewed Paper stating virus and vaccine violate Biological Weapons Convention as Supplemental Authority
On 8-18-2025 HHS Statement as Supplemental Authority
8/12/2025 Notice of Supplemental Authority - Japanese Research
On 7/22/2025 Surgeon General Ladapo’s research as a Supplemental Authority.
On 5-30 Court ORDER Denied my Motion for Oral Argument
3/30/2025 Supplemental Authority Highlighting Major Procedural Error.
Below is the screen shot of today’s filing and the pdf download of it.
Below is the screen shot of the Notice of Supplemental Authority. That does not include the actual study. If you want to see the actual study download the filing below as that includes the study.
Courageous. Heroic. Brilliant. Self sacrificing. Thank you, Dr. Sansone, from a former Bonita Springs resident and St Leo parishioner. Well done good and faithful Servant. Humanitarian. American Patriot. Marcia@Freedomtv.us.
Thank you for all you are doing to bring freedom back to the people and to stop these death shots and poison shedding.