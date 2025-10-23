Today I filed the recent study showing a decreased lifespan with each MRNA shot as a Supplemental Authority in my case currently in Florida’s First District Court of Appeal (1DCA). The Appellees/Defendants are Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Attorney General.

My case is seeking to prohibit MRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. I argue that my congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery is the result of shedding from this technology and invoke the FLCRA as well. This is actually my second case. I filed it on Dec. 1, 2024 and it was prematurely dismissed on Dec. 9, 2024. There are eight errors that I am appealing on, although one is a clear procedural error of dismissing my case before getting a summons from the Clerk of Court.

The Appellees/Defendants have not replied in this case. Part of my strategy has been to keep layering persuasive evidence on the Court with uncontested persuasive Notices of Supplemental Authorities.

If you read the links below you will be up to speed. A screen shot and pdf of today’s filing is below.

To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Below is the screen shot of the Notice of Supplemental Authority. That does not include the actual study. If you want to see the actual study download the filing below as that includes the study.

Filed 234321206 Notice Of Supplemental Authority 10 23 2024 729KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

