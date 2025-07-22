I filed to Notice of Supplemental Authority today.

If you are unfamiliar with my case that is due to censorship even in so called alternative media. This link will mostly get you up to speed. At this point I am awaiting a decision from the FL 1DCA (Appellate Court). My case is seeking to prohibit mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in violation of Fla. Stat. 790.166. I argue that my congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery was the result of shedding and I invoke the Florida Civil Rights Act (FLCRA) as well as Constitutional Rights issues. I also include a link to the Initial Complaint and to the Appellate Brief below.

The Supplemental Authority is a recent study in which Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo was a co author. The study showed a 36% increase in all cause mortality over the course of a year compared to Moderna. This would equate to an additional 470,000 fatalities from Pfizer injection over the course of the year reviewed. Below is a screen shot of the first couple pages. You can download the pdf of the 58 page Notice of Supplemental Authority, which includes the study in question.

Filed Notice Of Supplemental Authority Ladapo 07 22 2024 839KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Amended Initial Appellate Brief can be found here.

The Initial Complaint can be found here.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend