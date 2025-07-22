Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Jean's avatar
Carol Jean
Jul 22

I'm sorry to hear that you experienced serious health consequences as a result of shedding from the depopulation jabs.

Thank you for continuing to fight for what's right.

I'm hoping that your health continues to improve each day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
M Henry's avatar
M Henry
Jul 22

Good for you Dr Sansone ! i know at least two people who suffered heart attacks right after their

"safe and effective DOD treatments" ! Unfortunately I cannot send this to either because both mocked me when I warned them to avoid the jabs.

Also, a VA nurse told me personally she never heard so many codes called in her hospital as she did during the hours they ran the

"vaccine" clinic for the "safe and effective" government medical intervention.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture