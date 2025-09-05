Today I filed this a transcript of a speech from 3/3/2025 of Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, speaking in his official capacity with the Governor present, stating that MRNA is “poison”. This is relevant as the term “poisonous “ is actually used in the legal definition in Fla. Stat. 790.166 for Weapons of Mass Destruction…..

A screen shot and downloadable pdf follow this RECAP.

To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

230950059 Notice Of Supplemental Authority 240KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share

Refer a friend