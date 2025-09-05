Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo MRNA "Poison" statement filed as a Supplemental Authority in Appeal in Case to Prohibit MRNA Because They Are Bioweapons
Today I filed this a transcript of a speech from 3/3/2025 of Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, speaking in his official capacity with the Governor present, stating that MRNA is “poison”. This is relevant as the term “poisonous “ is actually used in the legal definition in Fla. Stat. 790.166 for Weapons of Mass Destruction…..
A screen shot and downloadable pdf follow this RECAP.
To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case.
I filed my initial Complaint on December 1, 2024 seeking an injunction to prohibit the distribution of mRNA injections in Florida because they violate Fla. Stat. 790.166 Weapons of Mass destruction. I also sought Declaratory Judgements from the Court. The case was dismissed prematurely and I appealed. Case is currently in FL 1DCA.
Article with the Amended Initial Appellate Brief can be found here.
Article with the Initial Complaint can be found here.
On 8-30-2025 Peer Reviewed Paper stating virus and vaccine violate Biological Weapons Convention as Supplemental Authority
On 8-18-2025 HHS Statement as Supplemental Authority
8/12/2025 Notice of Supplemental Authority - Japanese Research
On 7/22/2025 Surgeon General Ladapo’s research as a Supplemental Authority.
On 5-30 Court ORDER Denied my Motion for Oral Argument
3/30/2025 Supplemental Authority Highlighting Major Procedural Error.
Below is the screen shot of today’s filing and the pdf download of it.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Forgot to paste screen shot of the transcript. It is there now.
