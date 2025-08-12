This morning I filed the video of the International Press Conference by the United Citizen for Stopping mRNA Vaccines and the Yukoku Alliance as a Supplemental Authority in my case. Japanese researcher examined data 21 million injection victims and found approximately 610,000 deaths. This is approximately 10 times the initial deaths from the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in WWII. When population is accounted for this would mean an underreporting factor of 41 for VAERS U.S. data which equates to over 1.5 million dead. This does not take into account the longer term deaths from chronic diseases such as cancer, heart attacks, strokes, autoimmune disease, neurological diseases, etc.

At this point I am awaiting a decision from the FL 1DCA (Appellate Court). My case is seeking to prohibit mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in violation of Fla. Stat. 790.166. I argue that my congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery was the result of shedding and I invoke the Florida Civil Rights Act (FLCRA) as well as Constitutional Rights issues. I also include a link to the Initial Complaint and to the Appellate Brief below.

Previously Filed HHS Statement as Supplemental Authority

Previously Filed Dr Ladapo Study as Supplemental Authority

Download and Screen Shot of Filing Below:

Filed Notice Of Supplemental Authority 8 12 2025 177KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Amended Initial Appellate Brief can be found here.

The Initial Complaint can be found here.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

