Today I filed this explosive peer review scientific journal article stating, "The virus (and vaccine)” are a ”violation of the Biological Weapons Convention." as a persuasive supplemental authority in my case. I have file several supplemental authorities in my case. This article specifically backs up my assertion in my case that the mRNA injections are Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction.

I filed my initial Complaint on December 1, 2024 seeking an injunction to prohibit the distribution of mRNA injections in Florida because they violate Fla. Stat. 790.166 Weapons of Mass destruction. I also sought Declaratory Judgements from the Court. The case was dismissed prematurely and I appealed. On February 18, 2025, Appellees/Defendants filed a notice stating that they will not file an Answer Brief claiming that neither the Circuit Court nor the Appellate Court had jurisdiction over them because I did not serve them the Summons from the Clerk of the Court when I served the Initial Complaint. Filing an Answer Brief is discretionary, but it is a risky move not to file an Answer Brief as the Appellate Court may accept my pleadings as fact according to the rules. The position of the Appellees/Defendants is misguided in my opinion. Partly because the error was not on my end, but also, the Appellate Court has jurisdiction over Circuit Court decisions, which is what they case is about. The reason I did not serve the Summons with the Complaint is because the Circuit Court dismissed the Case prior to the Clerk issuing a Summons. I filed the Initial Complaint on December 1, 2024, and it was dismissed on December 9, 2024. I actually have 120 days to serve notice on Defendants. This appears a clear violation of the rules. Fortunately, on February 19th, 2025, the First District Court of Appeal issued another ruling were part of the decision reiterated that the Lower Court can’t dismiss a Case prior to notice being served on the defendants Pace v. Dixon, No. 1D2023-2046 (Fla. 1st DCA Feb. 19, 2025). From my perspective this is a clear procedural error on behalf of the Circuit Court. I am appealing the Circuit Court decision on what I perceive to be 8 errors, but this appears a clear cut error with no room for interpretation from my perspective. As a result, I filed an Amended Appellate Brief and included this procedural error with the other perceived errors from the Lower Court. I will not attempt to predict how the 1DCA will rule in this case, although, if they use their decision from February as guidance, then that should work in my favor.

Article with the Amended Initial Appellate Brief can be found here.

Article with the Initial Complaint can be found here.

On 7/22/2025 Surgeon General Ladapo’s research as a Supplemental Authority.

8/12/2025 Notice of Supplemental Authority - Japanese Research

On 8-18-2025 HHS Statement as Supplemental Authority

On 5-30 Court ORDER Denied my Motion for Oral Argument

3/30/2025 Supplemental Authority Highlighting Major Procedural Error.

Below is the screen shot of today’s filing and the pdf download of it.

