Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Ross S
2h

May God above grant you His favour and use you to bring justice to this corrupted medical system! It’s become more evil by the day. 🙏🏻

Paul Vonharnish
2h

I've been following process of this Lawful complaint since day one, and concluded early on that both the Circuit Court and Appellate Courts are "out of order". The administrative staff are attempting to save face via rejecting Lawful procedural dictate. Obviously, these operatives are engaged in multiple 'legal' constructs which *do no exist* within Florida Statute.

18 U.S. Code § 2382 - Misprision of treason >>> "Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States and having knowledge of the commission of any treason against them, conceals and does not, as soon as may be, disclose and make known the same to the President or to some judge of the United States, or to the governor or to some judge or justice of a particular State, is guilty of misprision of treason and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than seven years, or both.” >>> https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2382

18 U.S. Code § 4 - Misprision of felony >>> "Whoever, having knowledge of the actual commission of a felony cognizable by a court of the United States, conceals and does not as soon as possible make known the same to some judge or other person in civil or military authority under the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.” >>>

Complete text: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/4

Willful deployment of biological weapons against civilian populations is a Treasonous act, period...

