I received an ORDER yesterday from Florida’s First District Court of Appeals denying my Motion for Oral Argument that was filed on 4/26/2025. This is not entirely unexpected. Granting Oral Argument in an appeal is discretionary and the Appellees/Defendants, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Attorney General James Uthmeier, did not file an Answer Brief in the Appellate Court and therefore would not participate in Oral Argument.

On February 18, 2025, Appellees/Defendants filed a notice stating that they will not file an Answer Brief claiming that neither the Circuit Court nor the Appellate Court had jurisdiction over them because I did not serve them the Summons from the Clerk of the Court when I served the Initial Complaint.

Filing an Answer Brief is discretionary anyway, but it is a risky move not to file an Answer Brief as the Appellate Court may accept my pleadings as fact according to the rules.

The position of the Appellees/Defendants is misguided in my opinion. Partly because the error was not on my end, but also, the Appellate Court has jurisdiction over Circuit Court decisions, which is what they case is about.

The reason I did not serve the Summons with the Complaint is because the Circuit Court dismissed the Case prior to the Clerk issuing a Summons. I filed the Initial Complaint on December 1, 2024, and it was dismissed on December 9, 2024. I actually have 120 days to serve notice on Defendants. This appears a clear violation of the rules. Fortunately, on February 19th, 2025, the First District Court of Appeal issued another ruling were part of the decision reiterated that the Lower Court can’t dismiss a Case prior to notice being served on the defendants Pace v. Dixon, No. 1D2023-2046 (Fla. 1st DCA Feb. 19, 2025).

From my perspective this is a clear procedural error on behalf of the Circuit Court. I am appealing the Circuit Court decision on what I perceive to be 8 errors, but this appears a clear cut error with no room for interpretation from my perspective.

As a result, I filed an Amended Appellate Brief and included this procedural error with the other perceived errors from the Lower Court. I will not attempt to predict how the 1DCA will rule in this case, although, if they use their decision from February as guidance, then that should work in my favor. I expect a Disposition anytime within the next 30 days based on past performance.

The Amended Initial Appellate Brief can be found here.

The Initial Complaint can be found here.

There is a screen shot of the ORDER below and it can be downloaded as well.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

