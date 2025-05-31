Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
May 31

how about switching the argument from BIOWEAPONS to GENE MODIFICATION TREATMENTS...?? Chronologically scientists started with discovering the genes, modifying them and then making synthetic constructs for a detriment of humanity. The GRAS play in terms of plant GMO's certainly does NOT apply in case of forcing a higher level technology, like the mRNA platform, on HUMANS.

This CONSENT to undergo a gene 'therapy' is the main issue. Just my opinion.. Military always had and will have 'the war right' to implement whatever they want, but HEALTH is NOT a 'war right'...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Dr. Joseph Sansone and others
Gwendolyn Jones's avatar
Gwendolyn Jones
Jun 1

Dr Sansone, don’t ever get discouraged. It’s a bit daunting, but I have full faith that you will win this case.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture