Last night I filed an ORDER dated 10/8/2025 from the Alliance Of Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal stating that MRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction as filed as a supplemental authority in my case in Florida’s First District Court of Appeal. This ORDER can be read here.

A screen shot and downloadable pdf of this current filing of the Tribunal’s ORDER as a Supplemental Authority can be found below at the end of this article.

My case currently in the appellate court is seeking to prohibit MRNA nanoparticle injections and products because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in violation of Fla. Stat. 790.166. I argue in my case that my congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery are the result of shedding from the MRNA injections. I invoke the Florida Constitution and the Florida Civil Rights Act as I argue because of my preexisting condition of have a right to public accommodation with a reasonable degree of safety.

To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case.

