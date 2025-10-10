Breaking News: A.I.N. Tribunal ORDER Stating mRNA Nanoparticle Injections Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction, Filed in Florida Case Seeking to Prohibit MRNA Bioweapons
Last night I filed an ORDER dated 10/8/2025 from the Alliance Of Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal stating that MRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction as filed as a supplemental authority in my case in Florida’s First District Court of Appeal. This ORDER can be read here.
A screen shot and downloadable pdf of this current filing of the Tribunal’s ORDER as a Supplemental Authority can be found below at the end of this article.
My case currently in the appellate court is seeking to prohibit MRNA nanoparticle injections and products because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in violation of Fla. Stat. 790.166. I argue in my case that my congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery are the result of shedding from the MRNA injections. I invoke the Florida Constitution and the Florida Civil Rights Act as I argue because of my preexisting condition of have a right to public accommodation with a reasonable degree of safety.
To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case.
I filed my initial Complaint on December 1, 2024 seeking an injunction to prohibit the distribution of mRNA injections in Florida because they violate Fla. Stat. 790.166 Weapons of Mass destruction. I also sought Declaratory Judgements from the Court. The case was dismissed prematurely and I appealed. Case is currently in FL 1DCA.
Article with the Amended Initial Appellate Brief can be found here.
Article with the Initial Complaint can be found here.
On 9-5-2025 Filed Surgeon General Ladapo statement in his official capacity that COVID MRNA injectiosn are ‘poison’
On 8-30-2025 Peer Reviewed Paper stating virus and vaccine violate Biological eapons Convention as Supplemental Authority
On 8-18-2025 HHS Statement as Supplemental Authority
8/12/2025 Notice of Supplemental Authority - Japanese Research
On 7/22/2025 Surgeon General Ladapo’s research as a Supplemental Authority.
On 5-30 Court ORDER Denied my Motion for Oral Argument
3/30/2025 Supplemental Authority Highlighting Major Procedural Error.
Below is the screen shot of today’s filing and the pdf download of it..
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Sudden thought: Dr Reiner Fuellmich was working on Covid-19 and New World Order material in connection with the indigenous Maori in New Zealand when he was abducted at gunpoint by German police at the German embassy in Mexico.
@IcicLaw on X
https://icic.law/
They have a Rumble channel. Reiner is contactable in prison and you can possibly contact his wife via the website. He may have some tips and tricks?
Thanks for all your effort Dr. Joe!