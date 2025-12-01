mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Case: Notice of Issuance of Appellate Mandate and a Renewed Request for an Expedited Evidentiary Hearing
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.
The screen shot below is of a notice I filed with the Trial Court. I filed a Notice of Issuance of Appellate Mandate and a Renewed Request for an Expedited Evidentiary Hearing on my pending motion for a preliminary injunction and 3.5 hour evidentiary hearing.
The mandate has been issued by the First District Court of Appeal. This means proceedings can move forward at the Trial Court as jurisdiction has been transferred from the Appellate Court to the Trial Court. The 15 day period after the 1DCA dismal feel on today due to Thanksgiving holiday. This notice is just letting the Trial Court know it has been issued. Now I will just have to wait and see if the Court grants the hearing.
On November 20th I filed a motion for a preliminary injunction and an evidentiary hearing in my case seeking to prohibit mRNA injections and products because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. I am requesting a 3.5 hour evidentiary hearing and asking to be allowed 6 witnesses.
I had a procedural win on November 12, 2025, and my case is back in the Trial Court.
I then filed an Amended Complaint with the Trial Court later that night on 11/12/2025.
On 11/19/2025 and 11/20/2025 I served Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Uthmeier each with a Summons along with the Amended Complaint and the Initial Complaint.
I am arguing in my case that my congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery in April of 2023 were the result of shedding. I argue that mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction and are a public health risk. I invoke the Florida Civil Rights act and the Basic Rights in the Florida Constitution. In particular, the right to life. If you are not familiar with my case you can read my Amended Complaint and then the initial complaint if you want to get granular.
Funds are needed for me to fight this trial. After a procedural win Case (2024-CA-001977) is back at the Trial Court. I have republished my GiveSendGo now that the Trial is back on. Support is greatly appreciated.
To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case history.
I filed my initial Complaint on December 1, 2024 seeking an injunction to prohibit the distribution of mRNA injections in Florida because they violate Fla. Stat. 790.166 Weapons of Mass destruction. I also sought Declaratory Judgements from the Court. The case was dismissed prematurely and I appealed. Case is currently in FL 1DCA.
Article with the Amended Initial Appellate Brief can be found here.
Article with the Initial Complaint can be found here.
On November 12, 2025 1DCA dismissed appeal sending case back to Trial Court for now.
On November 2nd I filed an affidavit with echocardiogram showing ejection fraction decline from 35-40% to15-20%.
On October 23, 2025. Study Showing Decreased Lifespan with Each Injection Filed in Florida Case Seeking to prohibit MRNA injections because they are Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction
On Oct. 9, 2025, I filed the Alliance of Indigenous Nations Tribunal ORDER stating MRNA injections are a Biological and Technological Weapon of Mass Destruction as a Supplemental Authority.
On 9-5-2025 Filed Surgeon General Ladapo statement in his official capacity that COVID MRNA injectiosn are ‘poison’
On 8-30-2025 Peer Reviewed Paper stating virus and vaccine violate Biological Weapons Convention as Supplemental Authority
On 8-18-2025 HHS Statement as Supplemental Authority
8/12/2025 Notice of Supplemental Authority - Japanese Research
On 7/22/2025 Surgeon General Ladapo’s research as a Supplemental Authority.
On 5-30 Court ORDER Denied my Motion for Oral Argument
3/30/2025 Supplemental Authority Highlighting Major Procedural Error.
Below is the screen shot of today’s filing.
