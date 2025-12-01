Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

The screen shot below is of a notice I filed with the Trial Court. I filed a Notice of Issuance of Appellate Mandate and a Renewed Request for an Expedited Evidentiary Hearing on my pending motion for a preliminary injunction and 3.5 hour evidentiary hearing.

The mandate has been issued by the First District Court of Appeal. This means proceedings can move forward at the Trial Court as jurisdiction has been transferred from the Appellate Court to the Trial Court. The 15 day period after the 1DCA dismal feel on today due to Thanksgiving holiday. This notice is just letting the Trial Court know it has been issued. Now I will just have to wait and see if the Court grants the hearing.

On November 20th I filed a motion for a preliminary injunction and an evidentiary hearing in my case seeking to prohibit mRNA injections and products because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. I am requesting a 3.5 hour evidentiary hearing and asking to be allowed 6 witnesses.

I had a procedural win on November 12, 2025, and my case is back in the Trial Court.

I then filed an Amended Complaint with the Trial Court later that night on 11/12/2025.

On 11/19/2025 and 11/20/2025 I served Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Uthmeier each with a Summons along with the Amended Complaint and the Initial Complaint.

I am arguing in my case that my congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery in April of 2023 were the result of shedding. I argue that mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction and are a public health risk. I invoke the Florida Civil Rights act and the Basic Rights in the Florida Constitution. In particular, the right to life. If you are not familiar with my case you can read my Amended Complaint and then the initial complaint if you want to get granular.

Funds are needed for me to fight this trial. After a procedural win Case (2024-CA-001977) is back at the Trial Court. I have republished my GiveSendGo now that the Trial is back on. Support is greatly appreciated.

To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case history.

Filed Notice Of Issurance Of Appelalte Mandate And Reenewed Request For Expedited Evidentiary Hearing 1.14MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

