Last night I filed a motion for a preliminary injunction and an evidentiary hearing in my case seeking to prohibit mRNA injections and products because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. I am requesting a 3.5 hour evidentiary hearing and ask to be allowed 6 witnesses.

I had a procedural win on November 12, 2025, and my case is back in the Trial Court.

I then filed an Amended Complaint with the Trial Court later that night on 11/12/2025.

Yesterday I served Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Uthmeier each with a Summons along with the Amended Complaint and the Initial Complaint.

I am arguing in my case that my congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery in April of 2023 were the result of shedding. I argue that mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction and are a public health risk. I invoke the Florida Civil Rights act and the Basic Rights in the Florida Constitution. In particular, the right to life. If you are not familiar with my case you can read my Amended Complaint and then the initial complaint if you want to get granular.

To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case history.

