Governor Ron DeSantis, Attorney General James Uthmeier, Served Summons in mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Case
Both Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier were served Summons in my case seeking to prohibit mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.
I had a procedural win on November 12, 2025, and my case is back in the Trial Court.
I then filed an Amended Complaint with the Trial Court later that night on 11/12/2025.
To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case.
I filed my initial Complaint on December 1, 2024 seeking an injunction to prohibit the distribution of mRNA injections in Florida because they violate Fla. Stat. 790.166 Weapons of Mass destruction. I also sought Declaratory Judgements from the Court. The case was dismissed prematurely and I appealed. Case is currently in FL 1DCA.
Article with the Amended Initial Appellate Brief can be found here.
Article with the Initial Complaint can be found here.
On November 12, 2025 1DCA dismissed appeal sending case back to Trial Court for now.
On November 2nd I filed an affidavit with echocardiogram showing ejection fraction decline from 35-40% to15-20%.
On October 23, 2025. Study Showing Decreased Lifespan with Each Injection Filed in Florida Case Seeking to prohibit MRNA injections because they are Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction
On Oct. 9, 2025, I filed the Alliance of Indigenous Nations Tribunal ORDER stating MRNA injections are a Biological and Technological Weapon of Mass Destruction as a Supplemental Authority.
On 9-5-2025 Filed Surgeon General Ladapo statement in his official capacity that COVID MRNA injectiosn are ‘poison’
On 8-30-2025 Peer Reviewed Paper stating virus and vaccine violate Biological Weapons Convention as Supplemental Authority
On 8-18-2025 HHS Statement as Supplemental Authority
8/12/2025 Notice of Supplemental Authority - Japanese Research
On 7/22/2025 Surgeon General Ladapo’s research as a Supplemental Authority.
On 5-30 Court ORDER Denied my Motion for Oral Argument
3/30/2025 Supplemental Authority Highlighting Major Procedural Error.
Below is the screen shot of today’s filing.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
