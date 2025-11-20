Both Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier were served Summons in my case seeking to prohibit mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

I had a procedural win on November 12, 2025, and my case is back in the Trial Court.

I then filed an Amended Complaint with the Trial Court later that night on 11/12/2025.

Funds are needed for me to fight this trial. After a procedural win Case (2024-CA-001977) is back at the Trial Court. I have republished my GiveSendGo now that the Trial is back on. Support is greatly appreciated.

To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case.

Share

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Thanks for reading Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone! Share

Refer a friend

This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share