Noahide Laws Target Christians: Lisa Miron, Steve and Jana Ben-Nun, Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 103.

Lisa Miron, and Steve and Jana Ben-Nun stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the Noahide laws and how they pose a danger to Christians and others around the world. According to Lisa, Steve, and Jana, these laws call for decapitation of Christians and are being implemented legislatively across the U.S., Canada, and the world. A dangerous two tier legal system that rests upon concepts of racial and cultural supremacy that is creeping its way into judicial systems. Lisa warns about the legal threats and Steve and Jana, former Zionists, encourage other Jews to speak out against these laws. The guests also explain how the broad 7 categories of the Noahide laws look benign, but the sub laws or categories are quite barbaric.

Both Zionists and Antisemites deliberately conflate Zionism with Judaism for their selfish agenda. I have no use for either.

This is an interesting topic that needs further exploration.

Each of their substacks are listed below.

Lisa Miron

Jana Ben-Nun

Steven Ben-Nun

Dr. Joseph Sansone

