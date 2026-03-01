War with Iran! Michael Yon on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 102

Michal Yon stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss war with Iran. Michael discusses how wars like this tend to expand and get a life of their own. Michael discussed some of the root causes to the conflict and various directions the war may go including the potential for U.S. casualties and the difficulties for winning the war. We also discussed the lack of public support for the attack on Iran and the tendency for support to wane as the war goes on. Michael was very critical of Trump’s short sightedness in starting the war. As always an interesting conversation with Michal Yon.

Note: You can always click on transcript to read the transcript of these interviews.

Michael Yon started his military career in the special forces in the 1980s and then went on to be a military writer, and later a war combat correspondent. Michael has lived most of his life outside of the United States and has keen insight into various global worldviews and motivations. This coupled with his military background makes him a very interesting person to have a conversation with.

You can subscribe to Michal Yon on Substack

MichaelYon.Substack.com

GiveSendGo to support my efforts in my legal case to stop MRNA bioweapons in Florida.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend