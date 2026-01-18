Dr. Andrew Zywiec, M.D., On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 99

Dr. Andrew Zywiec, M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the absurdity of the food pyramid as a MAHA victory, COVID 19/MRNA Bioweapon injections, and gender mutilations. Dr. Zywiecs discussed the paper COVID 19 Harms and Damages: A Non Exhaustive Conclusion and gets into the four pillars of why he thinks COVID/MRNA injections are a bioweapon. We discussed fear as a false god and the lack of courage in fighting against continued MRNA biowarfare.

We also discussed the psychology and philosophy behind the gender mutilation movement, including transhumanism. Dr. Zywiecs also explains the history of the gender mutilation movement. Dr. Zywiec had filed lawsuits several years ago in NY to stop child gender mutilations when practicing there. He also has a bill introduced in the Minnesota legislature by Representative Mekeland called the Act, designed to stop child mutilations.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

