Urgent Call To Action: Flood Arizona Legislature with Calls and Emails

Arizona State Representative Rachel Jones Keshel stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss her introduction of the ‘Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ into the Arizona Legislature.

Support Rachel’s reelection.

Follow Rachel on X.

We need you to do two things:

1- Call and email Arizona Representatives to support this bill and help move it through committee. The Arizona Legislature Website is AZLeg.Gov Specifically House Speaker Steve Montenegro and Salina Bliss need to get phone calls and emails to support this bill and move it through committee. Tell them to support HB2974 the Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act and push it through committee.

2- We need you to reach out to your local Representatives in your state to get them to introduce the Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act. Go on Chat GPT or Grok and ask who your top health freedom legislators are that were against the COVID ‘vaccine’ are in your state and ask for their contact information. Call and email to get them to introduce the bill. 50 different state versions of the ‘Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’.

GiveSendGo to support my efforts in Sansone V. DeSantis MRNA Bioweapons Case.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend