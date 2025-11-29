I need Help Getting My Bill Introduced

I hope you are enjoying the Holiday weekend. I’m dieting lol…

My case against Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorneys General James Uthmeier is back in the Trial Court in Florida. I expect to hear next week sometime on whether the Trial Court will grant an evidentiary hearing on my motion for a preliminary injunction.

So far the Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act has been introduced in Minnesota by Representative Shane Mekeland. I may have another state where it will get introduced. The Florida chapter of the World Council for Health declared the mRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction and endorsed my bill. WCH Florida is the only health freedom organization to have the courage to do so. Still, to date, I am getting the bum’s rush from legislators here in Florida. I need help to get this introduced in Florida and elsewhere.

Please pressure your representatives in your state to introduce this bill over the next month and into January. Call email. etc. A downloadable pdf of the bill is available here. This bill is unique because it recognizes that mRNA nanoparticle injections are already illegal according to existing state bioweapons and weapons of mass destruction laws. It also creates a criminal and civil penalty for non enforcement.

I have republished my GiveSendGo now that the Trial is back on. Support is greatly appreciated.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend