Representative Rachel Jones Keshel and Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson 2-4-2026

I was on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson and Arizona Representative Rachel Keshel yesterday discussing the introduction of the Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act. Representative Keshel joins us after a few minutes because she had to wait to finish a vote.

We need people to call and pressure the legislature to move this through committee. Urgent Call To Action: Flood Arizona Legislature with Calls and Emails.

GiveSendGo to support my efforts in Sansone V. DeSantis MRNA Bioweapons Case.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend