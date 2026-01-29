American Patriot and Arizona Representative Rachel Jones Keshel introduced the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ into the Arizona Legislature. Arizona is the second state to have the bill introduced. The bill was first introduced by American Patriot and Minnesota Representative, Shane Mekeland, in the State of Minnesota.

The bill is part of a multi state effort to stop the distribution of mRNA biological and technological weapons of mass destruction targeting American citizens. The proposed historic legislation is unique as it recognizes that mRNA injections and products are already illegal according to existing state biological weapon, weapon of mass destruction, or terrorism laws. The bill also creates a criminal and civil liability for non enforcement.

Sansone, who is litigating in Florida to stop Governor DeSantis from continuing to facilitate mRNA biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in the state, has filed 11 expert affidavits with the Court, including an affidavit from the late Dr. Francis Boyle, considered by many to have been the world’s leading legal authority on biological weapons. Dr. Boyle drafted the United States domestic implementation legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention called the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, which passed both houses of Congress unanimously, clearly stated that the mRNA nanoparticle injections violated the law he wrote.

Affidavits were also obtained from Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Karen Kingston, Dr. Andrew Zywiec, Nic Hulsher, Dr. Marivic Villa, Dr. Ben Marble, Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Rima Laibow, Richard Hirschman, Dr. Avary Brinkley.

A recent peer reviewed journal article published in the American Journal of Physicians and Surgeons titled COVID 19 Harms and Damages: A Non Exhaustive Conclusion, also asserted that the COVID ‘vaccine’ violated the Biological Weapons Convention.

The World Council for Health, Florida, also recently endorsed the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ and declared mRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

Representative Rachel Jones Keshel has also been a tireless advocate for election integrity. Rachel Jones Keshel was elected in 2022 and represents Arizona’s District 17 and is a member of the Arizona Freedom Caucus. Representative Keshel was even working on this bill with Dr. Sansone on New Year’s Day.

Both Representative Keshel and D.r Sansone encourage other state legislators to introduce their state’s version of the bill.

The Arizona version of the bill has still penalties including life imprisonment.

