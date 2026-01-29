Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
4h

A breakthrough 🙏🩷

Reply
Share
Cindy Camille's avatar
Cindy Camille
4h

Hallelujah! Finally!!! 👏👍❤️

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture