I posted a couple weeks ago about my mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act being submitted inn the Minnesota Legislature by Representative Shane Mekeland. It has now been introduced and is showing up on the state website. This is the first meaningful bill to remove mRNA injections and products because it recognizes that mRNA injections and products violate existing state bioweapons and weapons of mass destruction laws and are already illegal.

I discussed this issue last week with Emerald Robinson.

Click here to read the Minnesota Bill

Click here for a sample version for all 50 states.

Let’s try to get this bill introduced in as many states as possible. Here is a screen shot of the Minnesota Bill. Get your state legislator to introduce this bill. They just need to swap the Florida Weapons of Mass destruction law with their state bioweapons law. The intention is to get a jurisdiction to recognize the mRNA injections are bioweapons and already illegal.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.

Share

Refer a friend