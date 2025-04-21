Breaking: Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act Introduced In Minnesota Legislature!!!
Representative Shane Mekeland Introduced my mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act in the Minnesota Legislature!
I posted a couple weeks ago about my mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act being submitted inn the Minnesota Legislature by Representative Shane Mekeland. It has now been introduced and is showing up on the state website. This is the first meaningful bill to remove mRNA injections and products because it recognizes that mRNA injections and products violate existing state bioweapons and weapons of mass destruction laws and are already illegal.
I discussed this issue last week with Emerald Robinson.
Click here to read the Minnesota Bill
Click here for a sample version for all 50 states.
Let’s try to get this bill introduced in as many states as possible. Here is a screen shot of the Minnesota Bill. Get your state legislator to introduce this bill. They just need to swap the Florida Weapons of Mass destruction law with their state bioweapons law. The intention is to get a jurisdiction to recognize the mRNA injections are bioweapons and already illegal.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
