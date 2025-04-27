I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'.
My bill has already been introduced in Minnesota by Representative Shane Mekeland. (Thank you Dr. Zywiec for the connection). This proposed legislation is ground breaking because it is the first proposed legislation that recognizes that mRNA nanoparticle injections are already illegal according to existing state bioweapons/weapons of mass destruction laws, etc., and creates a criminal and civil liability for non enforcement. Shout out to Dr. Avery Brinkley for helping with the medical/scientific definition. Note: this bill covers self applying injections too as they would fall under gene therapy.
This is a short concise bill that if passed in any given state will cause the house of cards to fall down. If one jurisdiction recognizes that mRNA nanoparticle injections are bioweapons then it will all fall apart. The strategy is to get this bill introduced into all 50 states if necessary till one state passes it. Many states have passed the deadline for this year to introduce bills. There are several states where bills can still be introduced and I hope to get this introduced in a couple more states this year. In the states were the deadline has passed we need to begin working on identifying state legislators that will introduce this. They may need to be educated, which will take time, so this needs to start happening now.
Do not worry about whether this bill will pass in your state. There is a cumulative effect. Each state that introduces this bill puts pressure on other states and the idea will gain popularity. Also, when Republican legislators introduce this bill in blue states it shames red state Republicans and puts pressure on them to step up.
If you live in a red state, chances are that you are wondering how did this bill get introduced in Minnesota and not my state?
It is also poking them in the eye so to speak, which has an important psychological effect. Our best defense is truly a good offense. Make them defend against mRNA injections and products being bioweapons.
BTW - If you can get a Democrat to introduce this or co sponsor it go for it. This issue should transcend politics. It is about our survival.
If we get this bill introduced in enough states, it will either pass somewhere, or the Governor and Attorney General of the state will do their job and enforce existing state bioweapons laws due to pressure, or the federal government will remove the mRNA injections to try and get in front of this. They are already trying to do that by saying they might stop COVID shots for kids. Meanwhile mRNA injections for bird flu etc. will remain. That is a limited hang out!
If mRNA injections and products are still on the market we will make the 2026 midterms about whether you support the continued biowarfare against Americans or whether you support this bill. Start showing up at political events challenging politicians on this issue.
There is no place for learned helplessness, cognitive dissonance, or Stockholm Syndrome. Please share this far and wide and disseminate this proposed bill. We need people to jump on this and start reaching out to their state legislators to get them to introduce it.
Click here for Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and United Kingdom versions of the bill. Click here for European Country versions of the bill. Click here for Philippines version of the bill.
I have included a Federal version just for kicks. Below are pdfs of all 50 states versions plus a federal version. First, I provided a copy of Dr. Francis Boyle’s affidavit I asked him to complete for my case stating that the mRNA nanoparticle injections are bioweapons in violation of 18 USC 175 Ch 10 BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS. Dr. Boyle is the law professor that wrote the 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act.
Federal
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
This bill has been introduced in Minnesota by Representative Shane Mekeland!!!
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
