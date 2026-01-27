Ret. Airforce Major Thomas Haviland on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 100

Ret. Airforce Major Thomas Haviland stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss his most recent survey results from Funeral Directors and Embalmers. Mr. Haviland reports that the white fibrous blook clots continue to be removed from cadavers and even are being found in the living. We discussed the amyloid micro clots reported to be 100% of the vaccinated. Tom speaks to how these micro clots can become the large rubbery clots, but also how they can disrupt organ function.

The appearance if these blood clots started in 2020 after COVID and then saw a dramatic increase in 2021 after the roll out of the COVID MRNA Bioweapon injections.

Major Tom writes with Laura Kasner at LauraKasner.Substack.com

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

