Breaking: Netherlands Hearing in Bioweapons Genocide Case Against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, et al. Peter Stassen's Historic Speech Dubbed In English

This is the AI translation and dubbing that of the full Netherlands hearing. It may contain a few errors.

This was an appellate hearing on whether witness testimony would be allowed in the ongoing trial, as well as independent media and the public in the court room during the trial. The court will give a decision in a few weeks.

The five potential witnesses in the case are Dr. Michael Yeadon, Catherine Austin Fitts, Katherine Watt, Sasha Latypova, and Dr. Joseph Sansone. Sasha Latypova, and Dr. Joseph Sansone attended the hearing.

Attorney Peter Stassen gave a historic presentation tot he court.

Important: To support this legal effort in the Netherlands or read case materials visit the Recht Oprecht Foundation’s website here.

GiveSendGo to support Sansone V. DeSantis mRNA Bioweapons Case. Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism. Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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