Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Edward Szall (Producer Died Suddenly) on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 114

Died Suddenly 2, Nanosapiens, AI Databases, Mind Control, and More
Dr. Joseph Sansone's avatar
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Jun 27, 2026

Edward Szall, producer and director of Died Suddenly stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else, to talk about the sequel, Died Suddenly 2: Nanosapiens. We discussed AI databases, and mind control. Ed previewed some of what is in the upcoming film and indicated that much of the speculation appears to be true regarding advanced technology, nanotechnology, and tracking devices. We discussed these issues, election integrity, Massie election, Trump assassination attempt, and more.

Died Suddenly's Substack
From the team of filmmakers and investigators who brought you the viral film Died Suddenly
By Died Suddenly News

https://diedsuddenly.info/

https://x.com/DiedSuddenly_

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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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