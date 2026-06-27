Edward Szall (Producer Died Suddenly) on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 114

Edward Szall, producer and director of Died Suddenly stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else, to talk about the sequel, Died Suddenly 2: Nanosapiens. We discussed AI databases, and mind control. Ed previewed some of what is in the upcoming film and indicated that much of the speculation appears to be true regarding advanced technology, nanotechnology, and tracking devices. We discussed these issues, election integrity, Massie election, Trump assassination attempt, and more.
I am severely shadow banned. Share my articles and videos please.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.