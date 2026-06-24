Malue Montclairre and Djamila le Pair on Mind Matters and Everybody Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 113

Activists and independent journalist/media Malue Montclairre and Djamila le Pair stopped by Mind Matters and Everybody Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the advancement of technocratic authoritarianism in Europe and the importance of continued resistance against this new form of authoritarianism. We discussed a wide range of issues related to European survival including massive migration to destroy social cohesion and replace the native born populations via ethnic cleansing via mass migration. Centralized Digital Bank Currencies, Vaccine Passports, Digital Ideas and more..

After the interview both Djamila and Malue stated that they forgot to share about Save Europe Act and asked me to link to it here: https://www.save-europe-act.com/ If you are European it is vitally important to sign this petition to force the European parliament to take up the issue of stopping non European immigration to Europe.

Mass unfettered migration is a tool that has been used for decades as a form of ethnic cleansing of Western civilization (USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand) and to destroy social cohesion making these countries easily controlled and dismantled.

It is also now being employed in non western countries to break up social cohesion.

BIO - for Malue Montclairre:

Peaceful Rebel and Freedom activist. Trauma therapist and founder of my own noetic methodology. Lecturer. Founder and Chair of the Danish Freedom Movement. Co-Founder of Nordic Coalition and NorthGroup. DK Ambassador for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Independent Citizen Journalist.

Website:

https://peacefulrebel.live

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/PeacefulRebelLive

X: @BackupMalue (& @MMontclairre when released by X)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/malue.montclairre

Eva Vlaardingerbroak’s campaign, Save Europe Act:

https://www.save-europe-act.com/

BIO - Djamila le Pair Independent Dutch journalist, who felt obliged to help fill the void left by mainstream media from 2020. Focus is on such topics as ‘pandemic’ measures, geopolitics and political prosecutions – covering cases such as those of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange; the Corona Investigative Committee co-founder and German lawyer Dr Reiner Fuellmich; the Dutch proceedings against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla and many others; and hearings against NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

My website:

https://pinchofsoot.nl

My YouTube account: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCioAvGY-LrFqmcU0FXUIL3w/videos

X: @DjugglinTJail

Here is the link to the Save Europe Act:

https://www.save-europe-act.com

I am severely shadow banned. Share my articles and videos please.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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