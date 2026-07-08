Professor Murray Sabrin on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 115

Murray Sabrin, PhD, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the state of the Union in context of President Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech. Professor Sabrin articulated a comprehensive view of the nations financial situation and insurmountable debt. Dr. Sabrin was critical of Republicans for going along with big government programs that have devastated the American standard of living over the past century. Taxation, regulation, and endless war were discussed within this context. Murray also spoke about sound money and the principles of the Austrian School of Economic Theory.

Murray explained that with an honest money supply the cost of goods and services naturally decrease over time. It is only due to the conditioning to the effects of a fraudulent money supply for over a century that Americans think inflation is natural.

Deviation from our Constitutional framework was seen as a big causative factor whether addressing the welfare state or the warfare state. We also discussed the Israeli overthrow of the Untied States government via the current NDAA and Intelligence Act bills.

Murray also discussed his podcast Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness and his interview with billionaire Robert Luddy, an entrepreneur that built his business in North Carolina starting with $1000. Luddy applied the principles of Austrian Economics to his business model.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College. He is the author of Finance of Health Care; Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle, and From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. Dr. Sabrin’s substack is https://murraysabrin.substack.com

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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