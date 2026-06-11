Steve Miller on Mind Matters and everything Else wth Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 112

I recently spoke with Steve Miller, longtime Hollywood screenwriter and producer/director of the documentary series COVID Unmasked: 2020 and Beyond.

COVID Unmasked Part 1

COVID Unmasked Part II

COVID Unmasked Part III

COVID Unmasked Part IV

Our conversation focused on where we stand several years after the COVID tyranny era, the continuing advance of what I call psychopathic authoritarianism, and whether public awareness is growing fast enough to counter it.

Steve and I agreed that two seemingly contradictory developments are happening simultaneously. On one hand, the push toward centralized control, mass surveillance, artificial intelligence, digital identification, programmable money, and technocratic governance continues to accelerate. On the other hand, more people than ever are waking up to what is happening. Steve expressed cautious optimism, noting that resistance to data centers, surveillance systems, and technologies such as Flock cameras is bringing together an unusually broad coalition of people from different political backgrounds. He believes that opposition to mass surveillance may become one of the strongest unifying issues of our time.

We discussed how many people have become skeptical because they have personally witnessed the consequences of the COVID tyranny and the bioweapon injections. Steve pointed to growing public awareness and the increasing number of individuals who now question official narratives. We both agreed that many people are no longer willing to blindly trust government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, media institutions, or political figures.

A major theme of our discussion was the nature of power and control. Steve argued that money alone does not explain the actions of ruling elites. We discussed how wealth and power are important motivations, and there is also a deeper element of evil, sadism, and domination for its own sake. We explored how some individuals seem driven not merely by profit, but by an apparent desire to control and harm others. Steve emphasized that one of the greatest mistakes people make is assuming that those in positions of authority are rational or psychologically healthy.

We also examined the role of technology in the emerging control grid. We discussed AI data centers, digital surveillance systems, biometric identification, 5G and 6G infrastructure, satellite tracking capabilities, and the possibility that future crises, whether plandemics, cyberattacks, energy shortages, or wars, could be used to justify further restrictions on personal freedom. We discussed how technological advancements have given centralized power structures capabilities that previous generations of authoritarians could only dream about.

At the same time, Steve stressed that technology cuts both ways. The internet and alternative media have enabled unprecedented communication among ordinary people. Information that once would have been hidden can now spread globally within hours. This has made it much harder for authorities to maintain complete control of public perception.

We spent considerable time discussing politics and the danger of placing faith in political saviors. Steve argued that people repeatedly make the mistake of investing their hopes in individual politicians, only to be disappointed. We discussed Donald Trump, the political establishment, and the broader tendency of citizens to trust leaders who promise reform but ultimately reinforce existing power structures. Steve compared this pattern to Charlie Brown repeatedly trusting Lucy not to pull away the football.

Another major topic was the growing concentration of power in both government and large corporations. Steve argued that genuine free markets and local self-governance have been replaced by monopolistic systems dominated by giant institutions. We discussed the importance of local action, community organization, sheriffs, city councils, and other decentralized forms of civic engagement as potential counterweights to centralized authority.

Steve concluded by emphasizing that victory is not guaranteed, but neither is defeat. He believes we are living through a pivotal moment in history, what he described as being beyond the eleventh hour and already in overtime. While the challenges are enormous, he remains convinced that ordinary people still have the ability to change the outcome if they become informed, engaged, and willing to act.

Overall, our conversation was a wide-ranging examination of freedom, technology, political power, human nature, and the growing struggle between centralized control and individual liberty.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

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