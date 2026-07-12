Ret. Major Thomas Haviland and Embalmer Richard Hirschman on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 116

CORRECTION: In the interview I stated that the late Dr. Francis Boyle wanred that the COVID shots were a bioweapon as early as 2022. I misspoke. Dr. Boule publicaly stated that the COVID injections were a bioweapon in late 2020!

Ret. Airforce Major Thomas Haviland and Funeral Director/Embalmer Richard Hirschman stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss two new peer reviewed journal articles regarding the whit fibrous blood clots that started appearing in cadavers coinciding with the release of the COVID 19 bioweapon injections.

Major Haviland has been conducting surveys of embalmers since 2022 and was able to get this work published in a peer review journal along with Laura Kasner and Daniel Santiago.

Self-Reported Observations of Unusual White Fibrous Structures in Embalmed Corpses: Multi-Year Survey Results from Embalmers in Five Countries, 2022–2025

Funeral Director/Embalmer Richard Hirschman has been blowing the whistle since 2021 on the unnatural white fibrous blood clots being pulled out of cadavers. Richard provided the blood clots for this study showing published by Daniel Santiago; Greg Harrison; Miklós Veres; Mark File; Dennis Planner; showing that the blood clots contain amyloid proteins.

Raman spectroscopic Characterization of Anomalous Intravascular Fibrous Casts: Evidence for Stage-Dependent β-sheet Enriched Protein Maturation

Together these studies show that the fibrous blood clots are a global phenomenon and that they are in fact real, meaning they are not a byproduct of the embalming process.

The percentage of people walking around with these type of clots is unknown, but as we discuss, at least 20% of cadavers have them and Mr. Hirschman is reporting up to 50% of cadavers have these unnatural white fibrous blood clots.

Hopefully one of the results of these studies will be that vascular surgeons start speaking out about this phenomenon.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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