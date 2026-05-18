Dr. Rima Laibow, M.D. stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 110

Dr. Rima Laibow, M.D. of DrRimaTruthReports.substack.com and PreventGenocide2030.org stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the broader psychological, political, and social implications of pandemic narratives, global governance, and authoritarianism. We began by discussing the Hantavirus and how the media attention surrounding it function as a form of psychological conditioning and indirect hypnotic suggestion that reinforces public acceptance of contact tracing, emergency powers, and government control over health and every aspect of your life. Dr. Laibow argued that modern societies with advanced sanitation and healthcare do not naturally experience true pandemics, and she framed recent public health crises as politically and psychologically manipulated events.

A major portion of our discussion focused on Ebola, COVID-19, PCR testing, and emergency use authorizations. Dr. Laibow described her views regarding Ebola outbreaks in Africa, alleging connections between government research, biosecurity laboratories, and what she characterized as weaponized viral research.

Note: Dr. Rima Laibow provided an expert affidavit in my case stating that mRNA nanoparticle injections are bioweapons.

She also discussed her experience promoting nanosilver as a treatment during the Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone and Liberia, claiming that international organizations obstructed those efforts. We talked extensively about the COVID-19 tyranny era, the rollout of mRNA injections, the use of PCR testing, and the legal framework surrounding emergency use authorization. Dr. Laibow argued that alternative treatments had to be discredited in order for emergency authorizations to proceed.

From there, we shifted into a broader conversation about fear-based public messaging and what we both viewed as ongoing attempts to prepare populations psychologically for future plandemics and expanded systems of social control. We discussed Hantavirus specifically, including its transmission through rodents and contaminated droppings, while also questioning the absurdity of narratives amplified through media and government. Dr. Laibow and I discussed the manipulation of fear to normalize surveillance, restrictions, and centralized authority.

The conversation then expanded into food systems, agriculture, and global governance. We discussed concerns about engineered food scarcity, attacks on farming and fertilizer production, and the possibility of famine being used as a mechanism of social control. Dr. Laibow spoke about Alpha-gal syndrome and genetically engineered ticks, arguing that food systems and meat consumption are increasingly being targeted as part of a broader agenda tied to organizations such as the World Economic Forum and the United Nations. I connected this to my own observations about ideological messaging in higher education regarding sustainability and population reduction.

We discussed the nature of psychopathy and authoritarianism. We discussed my concept of “psychopathic authoritarianism” depicted in my upcoming book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul (soon to go to editor) and how individuals with psychopathic traits can present themselves as compassionate, trustworthy, and socially adaptive while concealing manipulative or destructive intentions. Dr. Laibow shared personal experiences from her own life to illustrate how difficult it can be to recognize psychopathic behavior, even for highly intelligent and psychologically aware individuals. Together, we explored how these personality structures might manifest in institutions, governments, and global systems of power.

We also discussed the psychological invisibility of extreme pathology to ordinary people. Dr. Laibow argued that most people cannot easily comprehend the mindset of individuals who lack empathy, morality, or attachment to human rights, and that this makes populations vulnerable to manipulation by charismatic authority figures and institutions. We tied this into broader concerns about globalism, mass surveillance, “15-minute cities,” centralized governance, and what we described as the erosion of constitutional protections and individual sovereignty.

Toward the end of the interview, we focused on geopolitical instability, economic disruption, food shortages, and energy scarcity. We discussed how the Iran war, sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and attacks on agriculture could converge into what Dr. Laibow described as a “perfect storm” involving famine, disease, and social destabilization. She argued that these crises are interconnected and designed to push populations toward dependency on centralized systems.

Finally, Dr. Laibow spoke about her advocacy work through PreventGenocide2030.org and encouraged political action aimed at resisting what she sees as expanding global governance structures. Throughout the interview, we returned repeatedly to the importance of recognizing authoritarian dynamics, questioning institutional narratives, and understanding the psychological mechanisms involved in mass media brain washing and and social control.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

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