Dr. Joseph Sansone Interviewed by Dr. Marivic Villa on Facebook Live.

I was interviewed by Dr. Marivic Villa, M.D., FCCP on her Facebook Live on the Netherlands bioweapons and genocide case and my mRNA bioweapons case against Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Uthmeir. We also talked about the late Dr. Francis Boyle’s expert legal view that the COVID and mRNA injections were bioweapons. This view also expressed legislative intent because Dr. Boyle lobbied for and drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, which was the U.S. domestic implementation legislation of the Biological Weapons Convention. The language of this is reflected in 18 USC 175 CH 10 Biological Weapons as well as mirror state laws. We also discussed my bill.

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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

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