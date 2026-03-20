For Immediate Release - Bonita Springs Florida - Psychotherapist, Dr. Joseph Sansone, submitted Epstein File Ethnically targeted bioweapon material as a Supplemental Authority in the Sansone V. DeSantis and Uthmeir, mRNA Bioweapons Case.

Screen shot of filing below, full filing available via pdf download also below.

In today’s filing, Sansone submitted Epstein File emails showing a discussion about ethnically targeted bioweapons. Previous Epstein File Supplemental Authorities revealed an Epstein DARPA weapons connection and Bill Gates connection. This material was submitted within the context of the need for evidentiary development in the case that was prevented by an improper sua sponte dismissal by the Trial Court.

Sansone points out that Governor Ron DeSantis continues to promote and distribute products that were partly coordinated by a convicted sex offender, reportedly, running a pedophile blackmail operation, targeting politicians and business people, in coordination with intelligence agencies. Sansone also asserts that the continued facilitation of biological and technological weapons of mass destruction qualifies as crimes against humanity.

On December 1, 2024, Sansone initiated the case seeking an injunction to prohibit the Governor and Attorney General of the State of Florida from continuing to facilitate the distribution of mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. The case was dismissed 9 days later and went through the Appellate Court.

Sansone won the appeal in November of 2025, only to have the Trial Court dismiss the case again in December of 2025.

Prior to the second dismissal, in an emergency motion for a preliminary injunction, Sansone indicated his intention to subpoena Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who while speaking in his official capacity, has stated that mRNA was poison.

Sansone filed a new appeal on December 18 and filed his Appellate Brief on December 28, 2025. Governor DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier have been granted a 60 day extension, to March 30, 2026, to file their answer brief. That gave them total of 90 days to file an Answer Brief.

This case is in the Appellate Court. A detailed summary of the current appeal can be read here. The current Appellate Brief can be read here.

Screen shot of filing below, full filing available via pdf download also below.

GiveSendGo to support this case. Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism. Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

244173604 Notice Of Supplemental Authority 3 19 2026 1.8MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share

Refer a friend