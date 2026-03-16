Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Alan's avatar
Alan
20m

🙏

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Morpheus
13m

"The biggest resistance we get is people saying we don’t want to ban something, you know; we don’t want to take away people’s choice. I say, You don’t get it. This is a weapon."

--Joe Sansone

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