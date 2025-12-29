Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Pamela Burns
9h

May God Bless You and Your Efforts! May God keep you healthy and strong and allow you to not only continue to fight this David and Goliath Battle for Humanity but to be Victorious in a “so called” Court of Law”. These efforts are bringing the Demons and their strong holds to LIGHT! Praying for you and for Team Humanity daily! Eternally grateful! His Truth is Marching On 🙏

Travis Ogle
6hEdited

After a careful reading of all the court filings by Dr. Sansone, and there have been many, it is extremely obvious that our judicial system is failing to adequately protect the interest and health of the citizens for whom they are obligated to serve.

The very nature of our Republic has always been to provide an opportunity for all Americans to voice their individual concerns. Voicing their concerns must never be repeatedly denied by our official court system. Everyone who is a witness to the many rejections by our courts in reference to Dr. Sansone’s filings, has observed these failures by our courts.

This disrespect by silencing him from “his day in court” to provide factual evidence in support of his position, is a slap in the face of all our citizens. We cannot allow this type of behavior to continue. Our constitution demands the right of all our citizens to be heard, and must be respected.

