Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Bernita's avatar
Bernita
3h

Thank you for fighting this battle for all Floridians!

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VICTORIASPANGLER6591
3h

Praying for favor for this case. God bless him for all his efforts against the evil elite.

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