Fiona Rose Diamond on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 118

Fiona Rose Diamond stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss her activities over the past several years resisting COVID tyranny. Fiona talks about her multiple arrests for meeting in groups of more than two and how that led her to start organizing protests. Fiona shared about her experience being dragged out of parliament when the Digital ID was being debated. Fiona more recently was arrested for wrong speak on a train when she was falsely accused of the thought crime of anti semitic speech. Fiona explains how this may have been a set up to get her thrown out of law school.

We discussed the dystopian Orwellian police state emerging in the UK, Europe, and the rest of the world. Digital IDs, Centralized Digital Bank currencies, and more were discussed.

Fiona’s websites are:

MassNonCompliance.com

Covileaks.co.uk

@covileaks on X.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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