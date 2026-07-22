Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 117

Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson, on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone. Larry provided expert analysis of the Iran war detailing the logistical, political, economic, and geopolitical realities. Larry explained the current situation and how he expects the conflict to develop over the next few weeks. Larry warned that the economic fallout has yet to be experienced in the Untied States. Larry also warned that higher food process will be experienced early next year if not sooner. Larry warned that strategic oil reserves are almost empty and a specific concern was the pending shortage of deiseal fuel, which would likely have a dramatic inflationary effect.

Larry gave specifics on the military challenges the United States faces in the current conflict and how that affects U.S. national security around the world. We also discussed the historical significance of an apparently unwinnable war in Iran.

Larry Johnson’s Substack is LarryCJohnson.Substack.com where you can read regular articles about these and other issues.

Larry Johnson’s website is https://sonar21.com/

Larry C. Johnson Bio:

Larry C. Johnson is a former CIA officer and intelligence analyst, and former planner and advisor at the US State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism. As an independent contractor, he has provided training for the US Military’s Special Operations community for 24 years. Since its founding in 1998, Larry has been managing partner of BERG (Business Exposure Reduction Group) Associates LLC, which specializes in investigating money laundering and counterfeit products, as well as providing financial analysis and counter terror strategy. Larry was a frequent guest on all major US networks from the 1990s to the late 2000s, but made the “mistake” of consistently offering candid insights and honest assessments, without deferring to establishment bias. As waging “Forever Wars” became the singular policy objective of 90% of the nation’s elected officials, and of the entire media, those voices offering independent and unbiased analysis were relegated to the wilderness, Larry’s along with them. Vilified by the establishment right, left and center, Larry must be doing something right. His take on global security, intelligence and geopolitics is regularly sought by businesses, by non-mainstream media, and by an organic and growing online cooperative of non-partisan dissident journalism and commentary. In 2024, Larry addressed the United Nations Security Council, and attended the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). He appears regularly on various news sites, video blogs and independent online channels, including Sputnik, RT, Judging Freedom, Redacted and The Duran, among many others.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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