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Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul is a landmark work of political psychology that identifies, names, and explains the psychological engine driving authoritarian systems throughout human history, and operating in full force today.

Drawing on clinical psychology, history, philosophy, and spiritual inquiry, author Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD proposes a bold and original framework: that authoritarian systems are not merely political phenomena, but psychological ones, driven by a specific cluster of personality pathologies. Applying the Dark Tetrad of Sadism, Narcissism, Machiavellianism, and Psychopathy in this unique framework, toward individual and societal systems, together, these four traits form the psychological profile of the psychopathic authoritarian, a type of individual who has appeared in every culture and every century, rising to power through manipulation, cruelty, and the systematic exploitation of human weakness.

Using the COVID-19 tyranny era as a live and extensively documented case study, Sansone demonstrates how each element of the Dark Tetrad manifested in the lockdowns, mandates, propaganda campaigns, and targeting the civilian population with deadly medical interventions. He examines how psychopathic authoritarianism operates not only at the level of individual leaders, but through institutions, media, academia, finance, and the emerging globalist technocratic agenda, including digital surveillance, depopulation programs, technocracy, transhumanism, and the destruction of national sovereignty.

The book then asks the deeper question that most works in this genre never reach: why does this pattern recur across all of human history? Drawing on scientific theories, psychological constructs, and philosophical concepts, Sansone proposes that psychopathic authoritarianism is a habitual behavioral field encoded in the fabric of nature itself, a disease of the soul that spreads through normalization, reward, and the corruption of human empathy and spiritual connection.

Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul is essential reading for anyone seeking to understand the present crisis, and to survive it.

Preorder August 1, 2026. Publication Date September 11, 2026.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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