Hrvoje Moric on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 111

Note: About 20 minutes in we lost power at my office building for a couple minutes which is why you see an edit there when everything froze up.

Hrvoje Moric, of GeopoliticsandEmpire.com and GeopoliticsandEmpire.Substack.com stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to explore the broader geopolitical and technological implications of the war with Iran, the accelerating push toward digital technocracy, and what we both see as the transformation of global governance structures. I opened the discussion by arguing that the United States and Israel had effectively launched a second Pearl Harbor style attack on Iran within six months, and that many people failed to recognize that America’s defeat in the conflict revealed significant weaknesses in American military and geopolitical power. Hrvoje framed the conflict not as an isolated regional war, but as part of a larger transition toward what he described as a multipolar system of regional technocratic blocs connected under an emerging form of world governance.

Throughout the conversation, we discussed how the war in Iran appeared to function as a continuation of many of the same policies and mechanisms introduced during the COVID era tyranny. Hrvoje argued that the conflict was facilitating energy rationing, inflation, digital controls, and economic restructuring worldwide. We talked about rising fuel and food prices, targeted “smart lockdowns” in countries such as Pakistan, and the growing use of digital payment systems and QR-code restrictions tied to energy access. I connected these developments to programmable digital currencies and warned that centralized digital finance would allow governments and corporations to control when, where, and how people spend money.

A major theme of the interview was the emergence of what Hrvoje called “regional technates”, blocs such as a North American Union, a Middle Eastern Union, or a Eurasian Union that would eventually integrate into a broader global governance structure. We discussed how the weakening of American military dominance, especially in the Middle East, appeared to support this transition. Hrvoje argued that conflicts in Ukraine and Iran were accelerating the shift from a unipolar American empire toward a multipolar technocratic order administered through institutions such as the IMF, World Bank, World Economic Forum, and regional alliances.

We also examined the role of digital systems and surveillance technologies in this transformation. Hrvoje expressed skepticism about Bitcoin, arguing that it may ultimately function as part of a larger digital control architecture rather than a genuine alternative to centralized finance. We discussed the growing convergence of governments, financial institutions, and technology companies around AI governance, biometric identification systems, digital identity verification, and algorithmic management of society. Hrvoje described this emerging model as “algocracy”, rule by algorithms and artificial intelligence.

The conversation then shifted toward the broader strategic role of China, Russia, Cuba, Venezuela, and Mexico within this evolving system. Hrvoje argued that the Western global establishment was attempting to integrate remaining holdout nations into a unified digital-technocratic order, either through economic pressure or military coercion. We discussed how instability in Mexico, cartel violence, and government corruption could potentially be used as justification for future intervention or deeper North American integration. Hrvoje suggested that similar dynamics were unfolding in Cuba and Venezuela as part of a long-term restructuring of the Americas.

Another important topic was the changing nature of warfare itself. We discussed how drone and missile technology were rapidly replacing traditional military systems such as aircraft carriers and large standing armies. Hrvoje argued that World War III, in a practical sense, may already be underway, not only as conflicts between nations, but more fundamentally as a war of governments and transnational elites against their own populations. We connected this to the expansion of surveillance systems, digital identity infrastructure, military AI, and autonomous technologies.

Toward the end of the interview, we discussed the economic consequences of these developments, including inflation, food insecurity, and the destruction of the entrepreneurial middle class. Hrvoje argued that even without a full-scale global famine, escalating inflation alone could permanently price ordinary people out of economic independence and ownership. I emphasized that war, scarcity, and instability create ideal conditions for the consolidation of political and technological control.

Overall, the interview focused on the idea that current geopolitical conflicts cannot be understood in isolation. Instead, we argued that wars, economic crises, digital currencies, AI systems, and energy disruptions are all interconnected components of a broader transformation toward centralized global technocratic slavery/governance.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

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