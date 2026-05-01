Lisa Miron on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 109

Lisa Miron, author of World On Mute, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the Food Chain Reaction Game and the C40 initiative for global tyranny. We discussed the interconnected global agendas involving climate change hoax, war, and economic control. We discussed our earlier 2024 discussion about C40 initiatives and “food chain reaction” simulations, and we examined how many of those projected scenarios now appear to be unfolding.

We focused on the C40 initiative which is a psychotic plan to regulate daily life, food consumption, transportation, clothing, and energy use, under the banner of the man made climate change hoax. We talked about how these targets, which once seemed unrealistic, are becoming more plausible when viewed alongside war, supply disruptions, and economic pressure. Together, we discussed how the Iran war can provide an excuse for imposing these limitations by driving scarcity and cost.

We discussed the economic destabilization and how these forces could contribute to reduced access to food, energy, and mobility, aligning with previously outlined “climate” targets.

We also revisited the “Food Chain Reaction” simulation, noting how it appears to be a planning tool for environmental disruptions, supply chain breakdowns, and even a potential global famine around 2028. Current fertilizer shortages, agricultural disruptions, and energy constraints, mirror those projections.

We discussed how crises, whether war, famine, or economic collapse, could be used to justify centralizing global authority, potentially leading to unified control over resources, movement, and economic systems. We discussed digital monitoring, carbon budgets, and programmable systems that could regulate individual behavior.

Finally, we touched on ideological and religious fanaticism driving U.S. and Israeli geopolitical strategy, as well as the broader implications of ongoing conflicts. We also talked bout how what we are witnessing may not be random or reactive, but part of a larger pattern shaping toward a restructured global order by the end of the decade.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

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