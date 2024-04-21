Lawyer Lisa (Miron) on Mind Matters and Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 21

Lawyer Lisa stopped my Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the Food Chain Reaction Game. This table top exercise is eerily predictive of events that have occurred. Lisa explains that the game is played mainly by Democrats and that the game looks more like practicing how to carry out a plan than it looks like preparing for various scenarios. Geo Engineering for weather manipulation, deliberate starvation, and other topics are discussed.

This interview is also available on Rumble.

https://web.archive.org/web/20160628180538if_/http://foodchainreaction.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Findings-Report.pdf

https://paxsims.wordpress.com/2015/11/11/food-chain-reaction-a-global-food-security-game/

*** comprehensive report

https://www.cna.org/archive/CNA_Files/pdf/iqr-2015-u-012427.pdf

**

https://web.archive.org/web/20160628180538if_/http://foodchainreaction.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Findings-Report.pdf

findings report

https://web.archive.org/web/20160703055708/http://foodchainreaction.org/index.php/2015/11/13/food-chain-reaction-day-two-moving-toward-collaborative-solutions/

tag line from the game

volatility is the new normal

https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesfinancecouncil/2022/08/23/volatility-is-the-new-normal/?sh=4a5d2d4b2098

https://vimeo.com/foodchainreaction

https://vimeo.com/foodchainreaction

4 videos here. we watched 1 this video will likely go down after our show

Share

Refer a friend