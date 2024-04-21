Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Lawyer Lisa (Miron) on Mind Matters and Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 21

Food Chain Reaction Game - Geo Engineering - Deliberate Starvation
Dr. Joseph Sansone's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Dr. Joseph Sansone and Lawyerlisa

Lawyer Lisa stopped my Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the Food Chain Reaction Game. This table top exercise is eerily predictive of events that have occurred. Lisa explains that the game is played mainly by Democrats and that the game looks more like practicing how to carry out a plan than it looks like preparing for various scenarios. Geo Engineering for weather manipulation, deliberate starvation, and other topics are discussed.

This interview is also available on Rumble.

https://web.archive.org/web/20160628180538if_/http://foodchainreaction.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Findings-Report.pdf

https://paxsims.wordpress.com/2015/11/11/food-chain-reaction-a-global-food-security-game/

*** comprehensive report
https://www.cna.org/archive/CNA_Files/pdf/iqr-2015-u-012427.pdf
**
https://web.archive.org/web/20160628180538if_/http://foodchainreaction.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Findings-Report.pdf
findings report
https://web.archive.org/web/20160703055708/http://foodchainreaction.org/index.php/2015/11/13/food-chain-reaction-day-two-moving-toward-collaborative-solutions/

tag line from the game
volatility is the new normal
https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesfinancecouncil/2022/08/23/volatility-is-the-new-normal/?sh=4a5d2d4b2098

https://vimeo.com/foodchainreaction
https://vimeo.com/foodchainreaction
4 videos here. we watched 1 this video will likely go down after our show

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Refer a friend

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture