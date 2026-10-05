Self Assembling Nanotechnology in COVID Shots

Shimon Yanowitz stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss a peer reviewed paper he co authored called, From Synthetic DNA and RNA-Based Self-Assembling Nanotechnology to Sequelae of COVID-19 Shots. Described as a landmark paper, the paper documents self assembling nanotechnology in the COVID shots, blood, and spinal fluid.. Shimon, a scientist with a background in electrical engineering and computer science walked us through the highlights of the paper as he described the nanotechnology self assembling process. Shimon guides us through his findings and conclusion that includes the use of a digital twin and total control over the population, essentially amounting to slavery. The broader depopulation and transhumanist agenda was also discussed.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

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