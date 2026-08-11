Dr. Rima Laibow on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 120

Rima Laibow, M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the importance of my upcoming book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. So yes, it was an upside down interview as I was interviewing my guest about my book. We discussed some of the concepts in the book and why it is important to recognize that we are dealing with severe pathology at work. We also discussed why it is important to conceptualize and recognize Psychopathic Authoritarianism and Psychopathic Authoritarian systems as well as Psychopathic Authoritarian Disorder (PAD).

I was going non stop before we recorded this so my energy level is a little lower than normal.

Yesterday I launched the preorder campaign as the Book Bomb/Publication date is September 11, 2026. Preorder here.

You can subscribe to Dr. Rima Laibow’s newsletter at DrRimaTruthReports.Substack.com and her website PreventGenocide2030.org

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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