Dr. Pierre Kory, M.D., on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, Ep 119

Dr. Pierre Kory, M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss his recent book The Blueprint of Life: Earth’s Hidden Architecture That Powers Life and Health.

Dr. Kory also discussed this mineral that he sells that is supposed to purify water.

Dr. Kory shared how he went from an ICU doctor fighting against COVID tyranny to writing about the The Blueprint of Life. Below is the description form the book details:

What if the hidden architecture that sustains life has been in front of us all along—beneath our feet, flowing through water, embedded in rock, and quietly shaping every living system on Earth?



In The Blueprint of Life, physician and researcher Dr. Pierre Kory follows a question that began with an unusual mineral extract achieved by a Japanese researcher and widened into an investigation of rock, water, minerals, energy, biology, ancient wisdom, and the possibility that life itself bears evidence of design.



What began as a search for a mechanism gradually became something far larger. Across geology, hydrology, soil science, physiology, origin-of-life research, and the history of symbolic texts, recurring patterns began to emerge—patterns connecting rock, water, charge, exchange, vitality, and life across scales ranging from the microscopic to the planetary.



As the investigation deepened, another surprise emerged. Ancient texts separated by centuries and cultures appeared to preserve descriptions of many of the same generative processes modern science is only now beginning to understand. What started as a scientific inquiry ultimately led me to ask whether the extraordinary organizing architecture of nature is better explained by accident, necessity, or intention.



Along the way, Dr. Kory presents what may be the first internally consistent scientific interpretation of the Emerald Tablet and the broader Hermetic canon. The book includes a functional glossary of major alchemical and Hermetic terms, allowing readers to evaluate for themselves whether these ancient texts preserved observations about nature that have long been hidden beneath symbolic language.



Part scientific investigation, part intellectual journey, and part personal memoir, The Blueprint of Life chronicles the path that led one physician from intensive care medicine and the controversies of COVID-19 into a profound reexamination of life, order, creation, and God.



Inside this book, you will discover: The Rock–Water Circuit Theory: a recursive energy circuit through which rock, water, minerals, and life have interacted since life began

Why minerals and water may play a more foundational role in biology than commonly appreciated

The hidden connections between geology, hydrology, agriculture, ecology, chronic disease, and human health

How energy, charge, gradients, and mineral exchange may form a recurring architecture throughout living systems

A new scientific interpretation of the Emerald Tablet and the broader Hermetic canon

A glossary of major Hermetic and alchemical terms that may allow long-contested texts to be read through a coherent natural process

A rational, evidence-based argument for the existence of a Creator grounded in the ordering architecture of nature

A physician’s personal journey through addiction, recovery, family crisis, institutional collapse, scientific discovery, and spiritual awakening This is not a book about choosing between science and faith.

It is a book about following evidence wherever it leads.



For readers interested in the modern disruption of the mineral-water systems described here, the companion volume, The Silent Aquifer, Humanity’s Unfolding Food and Water Crisis (thesilentaquifer.com), explores the Geohydrological Shift and an approach to the global reversal of it.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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