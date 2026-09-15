NJ Sheriff Candidate Says He Will Remove Flock and Axon Cameras

Mercer County New Jersey Sheriff Candidate David Meiswinkle stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else to discuss his campaign. Attorney Dave Meiswinkle is President of NationalArm.org and and an old friend. I met Dave back in 1999 when I was a Chair in Patrick J, Buchanan’s presidential campaign. Dave also volunteered in 1996 for Pat in New Hampshire. Dave’s professional background includes being in the military, a police officer, and a criminal defense attorney.

Dave is campaigning behind enemy lines in the People’s Republic of NJ. Dave stated that if elected he will remove the Flock and Axon Cameras and if necessary litigate to remove them. I couldn't ‘t resist to get Dave to talk about the 911 false flag attacks on the U.S., Dave used to be the President for the Lawyers for 911 Committee.

You can visit Dave’s campaign website here.

https://meiswinkleforsheriff.com/

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

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