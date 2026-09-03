Cults, Zionism, Endless War, and Tactical Nukes, Michael Yon on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 123

Michael Yon stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the Iran War and geopolitics. He also shared about his experience infiltrating a cult in the past, which was an interesting discussion on its own. Michael shared his take on the war and where he saw it going, wether tactical nukes will be used, and the impact of the political ideology of Zionism on U.S. policy and geopolitics. Michael shared some predictions about new proxy wars erupting between between Zionists and China.

Michael Yon started his military career in the special forces in the 1980s and then went on to be a military writer, and later a war combat correspondent. Michael has lived most of his life outside of the United States and has keen insight into various global worldviews and motivations. This coupled with his military background makes him a very interesting person to have a conversation with.

You can follow Michael Yon’s Substack is:

MichaelYon.Substack.com

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Refer a friend

Share