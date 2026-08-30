Contaminated Blood Supply, Steven Hatfill, M.D.; Clinton Ohlers, PhD; and Sierra Hamm, BSN, R.N.; on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 122

Steven Hatfill, M.D., Clinton Ohlers, PhD, and Sierra Hamm, R.N. stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss their recent study showing contamination of the blood supply.

This was an informative conversation about the contamination of our blood supply from the COVID 19 ‘bioweapon’ (my word not the guests) injections. I wrote about my surgery back in 2023. On April 1, 2023, I went into the Emergency Room unexpectedly with congestive heart failure. On April 10, 2023, I had triple bypass heart surgery. To avoid getting COVID injecting contaminated blood I was asking people to donate unvaccinated blood in case I needed it. This was a logistical nightmare especially when in such a bad state of health. I even pushed the emergency surgery back from a Friday to a Monday to make sure I had all my units of blood on hand. Fortunately, I did not need a blood transfusion during the surgery. As these studies and this interview attests my concerns at the time have been validated.

This must see interview raises a serious red flag over the state of our blood supply.

Clinton Ohlers, PhD — Short BIO

Clinton Ohlers, PhD, is the primary U.S. spokesperson interfacing with media for Safeblood.com to communicate their mission to enable recipients to receive blood transfusions from Covid-19 vaccine free donors. Dr. Ohlers is also the Co-Host of Broken Truth (on Rumble and at BrokenTruth.com), I bring academic research expertise to the quest for truth in American politics, culture, and science. Dr. Ohlers’ reporting as Investigative Editor for the Free Press Media Group has focused on therapeutics and medical science research during the Covid-19 pandemic.



A scholar and published researcher Dr. Ohlers holds a PhD and MA degrees from the University of Pennsylvania in History, where he specialized in American and European intellectual history and the history of science. He also earned an MA in the History of Christian Thought from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School and held the titles of Benjamin Franklin Fellow and Roy F. and Jeanette P. Nichols Fellow, at Penn, and Leadership History Fellow at Leaders’ Portfolio, Washington D.C.’s CEO Interview Show, where also served as Senior Producer.

Steven J. Hatfill, M.D. — Short Bio

Medical Degree: Graduated from the Godfrey Huggins School of Medicine in Harare, Zimbabwe (formerly Rhodesia) in 1984.Advanced Degrees: Completed multiple master’s degrees spanning microbial genetics and radiation biochemistry, as well as a doctorate in molecular cell biology from Rhodes University.Research Focus: Worked as a researcher for various branches of the U.S. military, including biodefense roles. He later taught and designed training programs in emergency medicine and tropical medicine at George Washington University. From April to October 2025 Dr. Hatfill was a former senior biosecurity adviser for the HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), an office tasked with handling pandemic preparedness and biological threats.

Sierra Hamm, BSN, R.N. — Short Bio

Sierra Emrich Hamm, BSN, R.N., is an experienced registered nurse, certified birth doula, and maternal health advocate. She is the founder of Honeycomb Maternity Care LLC, a solo practice based out of Bardstown, Kentucky, where she provides holistic maternity coaching and quantum doula support. Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN): Graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 2013. Sierra has spent over 15 years in birth work and has attended roughly 400 births. Her clinical background includes working as a hospital labor and delivery nurse, alongside OB/GYN surgeons, and cooperating with traditional midwives.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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