Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Tessa Lena Live w/ Joseph Sansone: Psychopathic Authoritarianism

A recording from Dr. Joseph Sansone and Tessa Fights Robots's live video
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Dr. Joseph Sansone and Tessa Fights Robots

Thank you PuzzlPEACE, Trevor, Rob, and many others for tuning into my live video with Tessa Fights Robots! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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