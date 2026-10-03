Thank you PuzzlPEACE, Trevor, Rob, and many others for tuning into my live video with Tessa Fights Robots! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Tessa Lena Live w/ Joseph Sansone: Psychopathic Authoritarianism
A recording from Dr. Joseph Sansone and Tessa Fights Robots's live video
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
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